Board of Education Calendar of Events

August 21-27, 2017

Monday, August 21

Offices return to a Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. schedule.

Wednesday, August 23

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, August 24

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Events & Invitations

Monday, August 28

First day of school for traditional calendar schools.

9 a.m.

Western Guilford High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Administration Conf. Rm., 409 Friendway Rd., Greensboro)

Thursday, August 31

8 a.m.

Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Monday, September 4

Offices and schools closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, September 5

9 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Cafeteria, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

Thursday, September 7

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, September 13

9 a.m.

Western Guilford Middle School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Guilford Grange Building, 320 Lindley Rd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

