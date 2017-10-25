BB&T Robbery Suspect – Additional Photos

Greetings,

Attached are additional photos of the suspect who robbed the BB&T, 201 W. Market St, on October 24th. GPD detectives are attempting to identify this individual.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.