Are off-duty police officers working the “skill fish” gambling parlors?

GREENSBORO, NC — I heard speculation that maybe the reason the Greensboro police gave the “skill fish” gambling parlors 30 days to shut down was that off-duty police officers were providing security for hire. Nope. That’s not true.

Sometimes the facts are not very exciting, but that doesn’t make them less important. According to official records provided by the Greensboro Police Department for the month of June, not a single off-duty officer was hired by one of these gaming businesses.

June 2017 Secondary Employment Report