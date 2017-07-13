Are off-duty police officers working the “skill fish” gambling parlors?

Posted By: Roch Smith Jr July 13, 2017 5:21 pm

GREENSBORO, NC — I heard speculation that maybe the reason the Greensboro police gave the “skill fish” gambling parlors 30 days to shut down was that off-duty police officers were providing security for hire. Nope. That’s not true.

Sometimes the facts are not very exciting, but that doesn’t make them less important. According to official records provided by the Greensboro Police Department for the month of June, not a single off-duty officer was hired by one of these gaming businesses.

June 2017 Secondary Employment Report

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Are off-duty police officers working the “skill fish” gambling parlors?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow