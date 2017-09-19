Aggrvated Assault

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2017) – At 1:03am on 09/19//2017, Police responded to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located one victim who was being treated.The crime scene has not been determined.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

