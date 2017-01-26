GPD: Man shot, serious injury, 1003 Arbor Drive

Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2017 ) – On 01.26.2017 at 4:35 p.m. – Police responded to 1003 Arbor Drive reference a shooting. Upon arrival police located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.
Authority: Lt. W. J. Graves, Watch Commander
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
