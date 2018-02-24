[GPD Logo]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2018) – On this date at 10:02 p.m., Greensboro Police received a call of shots fired in the area of 1000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Shortly thereafter officers were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Additional officers responded to the hospital, where they confirmed the male victim had sustained a single life threatening gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition and is receiving treatment. A crime scene was located near 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers are currently on scene conducting further investigation.
