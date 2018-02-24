[GPD Logo]

[G_logo]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Susan Danielsen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2018) – On this date at 10:02 p.m., Greensboro Police received a call of shots fired in the area of 1000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Shortly thereafter officers were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Additional officers responded to the hospital, where they confirmed the male victim had sustained a single life threatening gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition and is receiving treatment. A crime scene was located near 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers are currently on scene conducting further investigation.

Authority Lieutenant J.M. Golden

Watch Commander

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.