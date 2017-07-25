[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: July 25, 2017

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Academic All-Star Camp Offers Some Fun and Games

High-achieving rising freshmen prepare for ACT and learn leadership skills

Greensboro, N.C. – When Maura Toole begins her freshman year at Grimsley this fall, she won’t be as anxious as some of her peers.

She’s already been on campus and met a few of her future classmates. Toole is one of 150 students participating in the GCS Academic All-Star Camp this summer. The camp is offered free of charge at Ragsdale and Grimsley high schools to high-achieving middle-schoolers.

Camp goals are:

* To increase performance on the ACT.

* To support growth of high-achieving students through challenging academic experiences.

* To provide diverse interpersonal activities that encourage leadership and community involvement.

Participants learn and work with other outstanding peers in a challenging and enriching environment led by expert teachers and college-aged counselors. Toole says this is the only camp she’ll attend this summer. She participates because previous attendees spoke so highly of it.

“It doesn’t feel like school. It feels like we’re in a space where we can explore,” Toole says. “All the teachers are fantastic, and you can tell they’re the best teachers in Guilford County.”

The daily curriculum incorporates ACT preparation, with an emphasis on verbal, math and writing skills. The test, which is administered to eleventh-graders, evaluates their readiness for college and is used for college admissions.

Academic All-Star students also select a concentration in one of the core disciplines: language arts, math, science or social studies. For fun, the students are divided into two teams, or tribes (inspired by the reality TV show, “Survivor”). Toole is a member of the Brainiacs. They compete with the NIAs, or Nerds in Action, in daily challenges that foster lively competition that teaches them important leadership and interpersonal skills.

The three-week camp concludes with a brief celebration and special seminars for students and parents at Ragsdale High on July 27. Seminars will cover topics that range from educational finance to study abroad and service learning opportunities.

