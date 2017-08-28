97.1 QMG presents Slick Rick coming to Central Carolina Fair on Friday, Sept. 15

[CentralCarolinaFairlogo] [wqmg_oldschool_lowres] [Horz logo]

97.1 WQMG presents

Slick Rick

Friday, September 15 – White Oak Amphitheatre

FREE with Paid Fair Admission!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As part of the 2017 Central Carolina Fair Concert Series, 97.1 WQMG presents Slick Rick in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre on Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is FREE with paid Fair admission ($8 for adults).

Ricky Martin Lloyd Walters, better known to the world as “Slick Rick”, is a Grammy-nominated, English-born performer and the most successful British-American rapper in music history. Originally from London, the hip-hop veteran began his career in 1983 as a member of Doug E. Fresh’s Get Fresh Crew, pioneering what is referred to as the “Golden Age of Hip- Hop”. With four albums to his credit – the landmark The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (1988), The Ruler’s Back (1991), Behind Bars (1994) and The Art of Storytelling (1999). Rick has collaborated with a range of musical icons, from Jay-Z and Missy Elliot to Outkast, Jermaine Dupri, Mos Def Common, R. Kelly and Aaliyah. His music has been sampled and interpolated over 650 times, by such artists as Eminem, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Beastie Boys, TLC, Nas, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Black Star, The Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg and Color Me Badd. In the process, he became the most sampled (over 600 times) hip-hop artist ever. Many of the new songs became hit singles, underscoring his timeless influence. Slick Rick has also acted and made cameo appearances in 10 movies and videos.

The 119th annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, September 8 and run through Sunday, September 17. The Fair will feature spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

Advance tickets for the Fair are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. A special $6 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 8, includes one Fair admission for any single day of the Fair.

119th ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 10 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 11 – Thurs, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 15 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 17 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

