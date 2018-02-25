29 N @ E Market St Closed

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2018) – All lanes Northbound lanes of 29 at East Market Street are closed at this time due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time. Traffic is being diverted at Gate City Blvd.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
